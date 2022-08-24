Ghanaian rapper and women's advocate, Okyeame Kwame, has dropped a new single which features versatile rapper and singer, Sista Afia

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the 'Love Locked Down' crooner highlighted what the song meant and where he drew inspiration from

The song titled ‘Woman (Girls Anthem)’ is available on various streaming platforms, such as Spotify and YouTube

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper and humanitarian, Okyeame Kwame, has released a new song, and it is a woman empowerment song titled ‘Woman (Girls Anthem)’.

The song features fellow versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper Sista Afia.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Okyeame Kwame expounded on the meaning of the song and where he got the inspiration from.

According to him, observing how he was raising his two children, Sir Kwame Bota Apau and Santi Nsiah Apau, was what inspired the song, ‘Woman’.

Shedding more light on it, he said

I realise that unconsciously I was raising or nurturing a leader in my son and a wife in my daughter so I dawned on me that why can't I raise a wife and a leader in my daughter in the same way I'm raising a husband and a leader in my son.

He further explained that taking a step back to analyse how he was raising his daughter and son and comparing that to society’s expectations on how each gender is supposed to be raised made him realise he had to make some changes in his parenting skills.

I started observing how the society is asking us to nurture women into adulthood. Then I realised that it is basically an unfair balance.

In order to create awareness of the unfair way boy and girls are raised, he decided to craft a song to drive the conversation surrounding the inequalities between a man and a woman.

The opportunities that society gives a man, can the society give the same opportunities to a woman? I'm not saying they should take the man's opportunities and give them to the woman. No. Can we give the same opportunities to the woman?

The song is available on various streaming platforms, such as Spotify, and YouTube.

