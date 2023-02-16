Sarkodie has opened up about criticisms of his feature on Bob Marley's Stir It Up , and according to him, it does not bother him

The rapper revealed that he anticipated the kind reaction the song received and attributed it to shock as folks found the collaboration unbelievable.

Sarkodie also added that the weight of who he was as a person also added to the drama that ensued after the collaboration became public knowledge

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has opened up about the criticism he received following his collaboration with late reggae legend Bob Marley, insisting that negative comments do not bother him.

Sarkodie Says Criticism Of His Feature On Bob Marley's Stir It Up Does Not Bother Him Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

The Adonai hitmaker recently appeared on YFM's TheDrYveshow with host Kojo Manuel, where he was quizzed about the backlash he faced after featuring on Marley's iconic tune Stir It Up. Despite some Ghanaians ridiculing the collaboration, Sarkodie remained unphased, revealing that he expected the reception the song received.

The rapper mentioned that the reception did not surprise him and attributed it to the shock factor as Ghanaians were not anticipating such a unique collaboration. He added that the weight his name carried was also a contributing factor.

The Ghanaian musician also disclosed that Marley's family contacted him to feature on the song, adding that he was honoured to have the opportunity to work on such an iconic tune. He expressed joy at getting the chance to lay his vocals alongside a legend and pointed out that the collaboration was a big win for him and Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Despite the negative comments, Sarkodie has been widely praised for his work on Stir It Up, with many music lovers hailing the collaboration as a successful fusion of two genres. The rapper's contribution to the tune has been described as powerful and inspiring, highlighting his versatility and ability to adapt to different musical styles.

Sarkodie Reveals That He Has Over 800 Unreleased Songs

In another story, Sarkodie, in an interview with YFM's Kojo Manuel, revealed that he has over 800 unreleased records.

His statement stunned the presenter and listeners as they were amazed that Sarkodie had so many tunes in his catalogue.

Fans of the rapper begged him on social media to release the songs and expressed confusion at why Sarkodie was hoarding so many songs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh