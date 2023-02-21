Majid Michel said he has never been to a pastoral school or been ordained as a pastor in any church or school for such

He disclosed that he was made a pastor by the media, who perceived that his actions and teachings were exemplary of a pastor

He decided to educate people about the word of God because he wanted to share with others what he had discovered for himself as a believer

Famous actor Majid Michel has disclosed that he is not a pastor. The actor denied claims about attending Bible school and becoming a pastor in an interview on DaybreakHitz on Hitz FM.

Majid said that growing up, he had a knack for teaching the word of God. And after he learnt the truth about the word of God himself, he decided to teach it to other believers.

When the media saw him in churches and programs teaching the word of God and praying with and for Christians, they gave him the 'man of God' tag.

Majid Michel says he is not a pastor but the media made him one

Source: Instagram

The claims, according to the movie star, were claims by the media platforms who thought he had finally become a pastor though they had no confirmation from him.

Although he has not been to a bible school or been ordained as a pastor, he is a firm believer in the word of God and that God sent his beloved son, Jesus Christ, to come to the earth and die for the sin of man.

I have said it so many times that I don't want to diminish the anointing God has given to me. I genuinely believe in the living God, the God who created heaven and earth- he said.

Watch Majid Michel's interview below:

Majid Michelle surprises his wife on Valentine's day.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor Majid Michel had melted the hearts of many netizens after he organised a lovely birthday surprise for his wife, Virna Michel.

Arriving at her birthday party, Mrs Michel burst into tears when she saw that her friends, family and loved ones were present in the room. The lovely surprise melted the hearts of many netizens as they admired how thoughtful Majid Michel was.

Source: YEN.com.gh