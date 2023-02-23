Dr Likee, while on a set, brought his crew together to say a prayer and pay tribute to the late Christian Atsu

As they honoured Atsu, Kyekyeku and Cee Confion, members of Dr Likee's group, could not hold back their tears and wept uncontrollably

The video touched the hearts of many Ghanaians, as they also expressed grief and mourned the late footballer

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Likee and his team paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu during a recent shoot. The young man tragically lost his life during a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 2023.

Kyekyeku And Confion Shed Tears Uncontrollably As They Mourn Atsu Photo Source: Kyekyeku (Facebook), One Stop Blog Africa (Instagram)

Source: UGC

The Dr Likee crew gathered on set before their shoot to honour Atsu with a touching prayer and moment of silence.

Kyekyeku and Cee Confion, two members of the crew, were particularly emotional during the tribute. They wept uncontrollably as they remembered the beloved football star. It was clear that Christian Atsu was a valued member of the Ghanaian community, and his loss had affected them deeply.

Dr Likee, the leader of the team, spoke passionately about the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. He reminded the team to remain grateful and never take life for granted, no matter how challenging it may seem.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The touching tribute by Dr Likee and his crew to the late Christian Atsu deeply touched the hearts of many, with fans and followers of the popular comedian expressing their grief on social media.

Ghanaians Mourn Christian Atsu With Dr Likee

OFFICIAL_ZINGARO wrote:

Life is full of unexpected good byes... Why am i crying??

user1408592260094 commented:

Hmmmm they are crying ooo, hmmm Dr. you have made us cry

Nana Adwoa said:

This really got me crying like a hungry little Bby

Akrobeto Hails Christian Atsu, Reveals He Sent Him Money For Making Him Laugh

In another story, Akrobeto eulogised Black Stars player Christian Atsu in a heartfelt message on UTV's Real News.

Sharing some beautiful memories he has of the player, he disclosed that he sent him some money in appreciation for his good works.

His comments have stirred reactions from Ghanaians as many join in praying for him to be found.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh