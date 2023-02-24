The last Facebook post by late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu, hours before his death has garnered massive reactions

The post now has 30k reactions and over 3k comments as the world, especially Ghana, mourns his demise

Atsu's post was a celebratory one, expressing joy about scoring a vital goal to help his team Hatayspor who were battling relegation

Late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu's final Facebook post has become a touching tribute to the late footballer, who tragically lost his life in the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria.

The post, which celebrated a goal he scored for his team Hatayspor, has now received over 30k reactions and 3.4k comments from people expressing their grief.

The goal was scored in a match at the Hatay Stadyumu stadium, Hatay city, Turkey, at 13:00 UTC, which was 1 pm GMT on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Atsu's goal led his team to a last-minute victory against Kasimpasa, ending in a 1-0 win.

Atsu's last post on Facebook captured the joy he felt at the end of the game. The photo showed him jumping up in the air, his arms raised in triumph, with the caption reading:

Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet @hatayspor

Tragically, just hours after this post, a massive earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, claiming many people's lives, including Christian Atsu. The quake occurred at 4:17 am (01:17 am GMT) on Monday, February 6, 2023, and had its epicentre in Kahramanmaras in Gaziantep province.

News of Atsu's death has devastated his fans and the football community, with many expressing their sorrow at the loss of such a talented player.

Atsu's Facebook Post

Some Sad Comments From Christian Atsu's Last Post

Panin Boakye said:

Praying for you wherever you are bro Christian Atsu

Mhaame Yaa Konadu commented:

Aah Aaah I’m very sad may your soul rest in peace We still love u, Christian ❤️❤️

Fiko Sampson Benedict wrote:

May the heavens remember your heart and love for prisoners and speak mercy for you

