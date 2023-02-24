Ex-Black Stars player Kwadwo Asamoah could not speak about his friend Christian Atsu as he was asked about his fondest moments with the player

Kwadwo Asamoah, who covered his face during his interview to avoid shedding tears, was heartbroken and could be seen shedding a few tears

He said 'i am sorry' to his interviews and walked away from the interview, and was comforted by people around him

Ex-Black Stars player Kwadwo Asamoah could not control his emotions during an interview with journalists.

The former footballer revealed that Christian Atsu, who passed away in the earthquake that hit Hatay in Turkey, was a beautiful soul and one of the nicest people he had seen.

Kwadwo Asamoah quit an interview because he could not control his tears talking about Christian Atsu Photo source: @chris_atsu @citi97.3fm

Each time he made an attempt to speak, he covered his face and forced his tears back. He struggled to talk about Atsu's demise and how much of a great player he was in the Black Stars.

A few minutes into his interview, he said, 'i am sorry' as he could not stand the emotions anymore and walked away.

The interviewer tried to console him but his emotions were still heightened

Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's interview about Christian Atsu below:

Kwadwo Asamoah's tears for Christian Atsu stir reactions

vang Anthony Kofi Nyinevi commented:

Hmmmmmm, this is really difficult for Kwadwo!

Lydia Grace Akosuah Serwaah commented:

Eii atsu whyyyyyy

Emmanuel Erzoah commented:

Job 14:1-2 (KJV) Man that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower, and is cut down: he fleeth also as a shadow and continueth not.

Old video of Christian Atsu and his teammates dancing together drops

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that an old video of the late Christian Atsu singing and dancing to Jama tunes with Mubarak Wakaso, Kevin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, and other teammates went viral after his demise. The video received a lot of reactions and emotional comments.

It had Ghanaians reminiscing about the good old days as they mourned the late Ghanaian star. Many pointed out how affable Atsu was and how he lightened the mood in the Black Stars camp with his personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh