American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson says he is visiting Ghana again soon and has revealed his plans

The comedian mentioned that he plans to tour slave castles, visit the Jubilee House and the school he recently built in his hometown, Agona Nsaba

Many Ghanaians have expressed joy in anticipation of the comedian's visit, pointing out that it would be interesting

Comedy sensation Michael Blackson has sent his fans into a frenzy with the news that he will be visiting his motherland, Ghana, once again. The actor and comedian, who visited Ghana in the latter parts of 2022, revealed his plans for his upcoming visit.

Taking to his Twitter account, Blackson shared his excitement about his upcoming trip, revealing that he plans to tour the infamous slave castle in Cape Coast, see the presidential residence, Jubilee House, and also visit Michael Blackson Academy, the school he built in his hometown, Agona Nsaba, near Swedru.

I’m leaving for Ghana on Monday, who wants to come with me, we will visit my school, tour the slave castle, visit the jubilee aka Ghana White House and we will party and celebrate Ghana’s independence. He wrote

Blackson's tweet has sent social media users into a frenzy, with many expressing excitement about his return to Ghana.

Blackson, who was born in Ghana but raised in the United States, has on multiple occasions expressed his love for his roots. His visit to Ghana in 2022 was a major highlight for fans, and his upcoming one promises to be just as exciting.

Blackson is yet to announce the exact date of his visit, but Ghanaians are already eagerly anticipating his return.

Fans Anticipate Michael Blackson's Visit

Brayaw_Yawson wrote:

You are welcome to , kindly request for a food called gobe and trust me you will never wish for any food

Wizzrell commented:

Wish you safe travels brother… next time, next time… this iz a grand dream of mine- will be looking out for pictures

