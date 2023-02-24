Stonebwoy's children Jidula and Janam have displayed some serious and energetic dance moves in trending video

Janam, Stonebwoy's son, is not so different from his father as he exhibits very similar dance moves just like his dad

Netizens have reacted to the videos and compared the dance moves with others talking about them being a 'carbon copy of their father

Stonebwoy's daughter Jidula and son Janam have displayed their dancing skills in the latest video and have got fans talking.

Jidula danced behind his brother with so much energy as Janam stood silent for a while, enjoying his father's song in the background.

Shortly after, he hopped into his dancing elements and shook his body to the beat of his father's song.

Stonebwoy's son Janam and daughter Jidula display their dance moves

One fan said, 'Blood is indeed thicker see moves like his father ' as she was stunned by the striking similarities between Janam and Stonebwoy's dance.

The post's comment section was flooded with reactions about them learning their dance moves from their father.

Watch the video of Stonebwoy's children dancing below:

See some reactions to Stonebwoy's children's dance below:

am_ama_ghana

not him dancing just like his father

agyarko_manu

En father en dance p3p3p3 o…

iam_ella06_21 commented:

When u are your fathers son, even your dance moves is one and the same.

chardeyadwoa commented:

My number 9 children won't kill me hahahahaha I laugh enter somewhere but they have done well

thela_beatrice commented:

He dances like his father and at the same time gives me shatta bundle vibes

Sonebwoy's children dance like their father in a video

