Natural skincare advocate, Hamamat Montia, has shown people how she bathes her newborn baby using the traditional method

Wrapped in a two-piece African print cloth, she had a variety of calabash filled with water, black soap and shea butter that was necessary to bath her dark skin baby

Hajia 4Reall, Korra Obidi, and many of her fervent followers have drooled over how radiant the melanin skin of her baby is

Ghanaian model and a former Miss Malaika queen, Hamamat Montia, has got many people drooling over the smooth dark skin of her newborn child.

Hamamat glows in pictures. Photo Source: @iamhamamat

Source: Instagram

Sharing adorable moments with her baby, the beauty queen showed her fervent followers from across the globe how babies are bathed in Africa, Ghana especially.

In the series of photos, she had on her right side a calabash filled with unrefined shea butter and a large calabash pot filled with water next to it.

On the left side, she had another covered calabash that could contain local black soap since Hamamat is known for promoting made-in-Ghana products.

Bathing her lovely dark skin baby, she used a small calabash to fetch some water from the large pot of calabash and poured it on it while it lay head facing down on her legs.

A part of the caption she wrote under the post hinted that her baby enjoys a soothing traditional shower during hot afternoons.

"My baby enjoys a cool traditional shower on a Hot afternoon. Rewriting our history starts with having babies," she said.

Reactions as Hamamat drops gorgeous pictures of her baby for the first time

hajia4reall:

My babies

lovefromjulez:

Just love you, Queen

tameujewelry:

This is so adorable and African perfect skin and lil body getting clean

misstach:

The most beautiful thing I’ve seen all day

korraobidi:

You look so beautiful, by the way

dantemmy:

3 children where?! I need to put in the work to keep myself looking this vibrant. Such a goddess

korraobidi:

Do that here, and child services will be at your door threatening to take your kid

_nutifafa:

If Perfection was a person

christiange17:

Wonderful photos and blessings from Germany ✨❤️

Hamamat drops the first photos of her third child

Meanwhile, in another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Hamamat shared beautiful pictures of her newborn baby for the first time since birth.

The lovely pictures showed Hamamat and the adorable baby lying on their side with the back of the baby's head facing the camera in a way not to show his face.

Many people have gushed over the adorable pictures as they shower her with congratulatory messages.

