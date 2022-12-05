Business mogul and natural skincare advocate, Hamamat Montia, has released the first photo of her adorable baby

Taking to her official verified Instagram account, she announced the birth of her baby with an adorable mother and baby photo

Nana Ama McBrown, Valerie Lawson, and many other Ghanaian celebs and fans have showered her with sweet messages

Former beauty queen Hamamat Montia has dropped the first photos of her baby, and many cannot get over how adorable he looks in the photo.

Hamamat and her adorable kids. Photo Source: @iamhamamat

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official verified Instagram account, she posted a lovely photo announcing the birth of her baby.

Hamamat was captured wearing a yellow dress while the baby was without clothes as it fed on her bosoms.

She rocked her kinky afro hair, and her makeup was flawlessly done. Mother and baby lay on the floor as the memorable moment was captured.

Many Ghanaian celebrities and well-wishers have thronged the post's comment section to congratulate the mother of three.

Some celebrities, including Actress Nana Ama McBrown, TikToker Wesley Kesse, and makeup artist Valerie Lawson, among others, have showered her with congratulatory messages.

More congratulatory messages pour in for Hamamat as she drops first photo of baby

melody.1246 said:

Congratulations, look at all those hair.

mzl4wson stated:

Congratulations ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️

wesleykessegh commented:

Congratulations Queen ❤️❤️❤️

iamamamcbrown said:

We Bless God #Brimm

nengiskitchen stated:

Congratulations Queen

flavianamatata commented:

OMG! Congratulations, and this needs to be framed

chakabars said:

Congratulations sis

1dapperjayden_ said:

Congratulations, our QUEEN of GHANA ❤️

nancyisimeofficial remarked:

Woooow! Congratulations Queen❤️

Hamamat Montia Warms Many Hearts After Walking New York Fashion Week Runway With Baby Bump

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur and skincare mogul, Hamamat Montia, has proven that being heavily pregnant is not a barrier to stopping one from achieving their dreams.

Hamamat, the winner of the 2006 Miss Malaika Beauty Pageant, graced the runway of the prestigious New York Fashion Week (NYFW) flaunting her huge baby bump elegantly.

The lovely Ghanaian Barbie Doll as many like to call her also featured on the Vogue Runway, She was captured dressed like an African goddess as her shea butter skin glistened as she rocked her baby bump gracefully.

Source: YEN.com.gh