Lordina Mahama was showered with adoration by a group of men as she made her way out of a building to her car in a video

One of the men who was overly excited to see the former first lady engaged in a conversation with her and lay on the floor before her feet in a show of affection

The video popped up on social media, and it sparked mixed reactions, with many folks saying the man was doing too much

The former first lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, in a video which caused a stir on social media, was approached by a group of excited men outside a building.

Man Lies On The Floor After Seeing Lordina Mahama Photo Source: One Stop Blog Africa

Source: Instagram

The elegant Lordina was dressed in a stunning light green attire as she made her way to her vehicle.

The group of men, who were filled with joy at the sight of the former first lady, cheered her on and even called her the next first lady. As Lordina made her way to her car, one of the men, who was overly excited, engaged her in a conversation and even lay on the ground at her feet in a show of affection.

The entire scene was captured on camera and shared widely on social media. While some people commended the man's enthusiasm and admiration for the former first lady, others criticized his behaviour as they felt he was doing too much for her attention.

Despite the mixed reactions, Lady Mahama remained graceful and composed throughout the encounter, acknowledging the cheers and gestures of the excited men before she entered her vehicle.

Lordina Mahama's Encounter Sparks Reactions

emmache30 said:

Obi papa paaa. Kakra a yebedi nti see how someone's father is lying down before a fellow human being

Adwoa admired:

Our incoming First Lady baakop3

Ben_berry wrote:

If my dad ever do this I bet you’ll sleep outside when u return. May God bless us with

Lordina Pens Romantic Message with Photos to Mahama

In another story, Former first lady Lordina Mahama penned a touching note to former president John Dramani Mahama in honour of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, January 14.

She said her husband, who served as Ghana's president from July 24, 2012, to January 7, 2017, makes her happy.

Some party supporters and opposition NDC members expressed admiration for the prominent couple in the comments section of her Twitter post.

Source: YEN.com.gh