Actress Vivian Jill attended late TikToker Ahuofe's funeral and was approached by a young man who wanted to take a photo with her

The actress accepted the young man's request and after successfully taking the photo, he joyfully broke into a hilarious dance which got Vivian Jill smiling

The video has warmed hearts on social media with many people reacting with funny comments and admiring Vivian Jill's beauty and demeanour

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill attended the funeral of the late TikTok star Ahuofe and a heartwarming moment that ensued has captured the attention of netizens. While seated on the funeral grounds, Jill was approached by a young man who asked for a photo.

Vivian Jill taking photo with the young man Photo Source: Poleeno Multimedia

Source: Youtube

The kind Ghanaian actress, known for her talent and warm personality, happily obliged to his request and posed with a smile. Jill was paying her respects at the funeral of the late TikTok sensation when the young man approached her.

After the young man took the photo, he began to dance in a hilarious manner, causing Jill to break into laughter. The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

The video of the heartwarming interaction has since been shared widely on the internet, with fans praising Jill for her kindness and humility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Vivian Jill, who has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade, is a successful and respected figure in the Ghanaian film industry. She has starred in numerous films and has earned critical acclaim for her performances.

Vivian Jill makes young man happy; Ghanaians react

Reacting to the video, numerous Ghanaians praised Vivian Jill for making the young man's dream come true.

Janny commented:

Great respect to Vivian Jill

Cee wrote:

Wow! This is so touching. Vivian, God bless you for your love.

YesAm TooSweet reacted:

Chairman's dream has come true. He has gotten the picture of his life.

Vivian Jill: Kumawood Actress Shares Throwback Photos Of Herself Looking Like Her Son

In another story, Ghanaian Kumawood actress Vivian Jill has posted a throwback photo of herself on social media looking like her son.

The hilarious caption that accompanied her post has gained several reactions from her fans who found it funny though she looked beautiful in her photo.

Some of her fans praised her for her beauty while others called her the female version of her son Alfie.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh