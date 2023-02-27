Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, also known as Ajagurajah spoke about his life lessons and what he had to do to survive

He added that to run from his calling, he had to run away from his hometown and come to Accra

But when he returned to Accra, he found out that he was going to be tormented by the angels he works with

Founder and leader of the Ajagurajah movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, stated in an interview with Nayas 1 TV experiences show that he began his spiritual Church journey very young.

At 17 years old, Ajagurajah said he had to take over his father's spiritual church. But during this time, he decided to run from his calling even though it was impossible to.

Ajagurjah said he moved to Accra, where he knew no one but wanted to resist the calling and responsibility to take over his father's church.

I followed pastors and people in Accra because I had run from home to pursue another life different from being a spiritual church leader. I washed cars and slept in garages during this time- Ajagurajah said.

After a while, he decided to become a charismatic pastor instead of following his father's steps, but this was not working too because it was not where he was supposed to be.

At this point, I decided to be a charismatic pastor during the day and a spiritual church leader at night. So I would take people's problems, listen to them during the day, and work on them at night- he added.

And at that time, charismatic churches were making it big in Accra, but he added that the spiritual church's type of worship was fading out.

