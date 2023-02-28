Ghanaian internet sensation Akuapem Poloo received dollars from American actress and business mogul Yandi Smith as she buys a bottle of honey from her

Poloo flaunted the dollar notes in a video and showed excitement after Yandi hinted that the honey would be going to Harlem, New York from Ghana

Many people have hailed the American actress for buying a made in Ghana product and supporting Poloo's business

Haniya Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has hailed American actress and singer Yandi Smith after she promoted her honey business on her Instagram page to her over 7.5 million followers.

American Actress Yandy Smith and Akuapem Poloo meet for the first time. Photo Source: @yandismith

Dressed in a white shirt and a blue long-sleeved blazer, and a blue pair of trousers, Akuapem Poloo beamed with excitement as she approached the Love & Hip-Hop star while she was on set at a location in Ghana.

In the video, the Ghanaian actress and internet sensation was overjoyed when Yandi hinted that the honey would go to Harlem, New York. The American actress then splashed $80 (GH₵769.08) on Poloo as she leapt for joy and flaunted the dollar notes in the video.

According to Yandi, she appreciates Poloo's business and the lengths at which she would take to garner customers to buy products from her. Captioning the video on her verified Instagram page, Yandi wrote,

"One thing about Ghana is it’s full of bosses and hustlers that know how to get to it! From one hustle to the next. I respect the grind @akuapem_poloo . Another day another dollar"

After she shared it on her Instagram page, Akuapem Poloo took to the comment section to appreciate the gesture. She wrote.

"OMG OH GOD BLESS YOU," Akuapem Poloo said.

Akuapem Poloo Thanks Yandi Smith with a post

Overwhelmed with the love Yandi Smith showed her business, Akuapem Poloo shared a screenshot of Yandi's photo from her Instagram page and she wrote a beautiful caption.

Akuapem Poloo hinted that Yandi promoting her honey business got her emotional. A part of what she wrote thanking Yandi was,

"God bless you for supporting a poor child like me Eii, so this is how God decided to elevate me? "

Comments from Ghanaians as Yandi Smith promotes a made in Ghana product

jackiewales36 said:

God bless Yandy for us!! Go higher Poloo! God will do more! Just believe it! ❤️

deeya_t commented:

Don’t tell us we’re about you see you on Love & Hip-Hop

queennet_collection remarked:

God bless her, You deserve so much girl ❤️

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Woow, that's awesome ❤️❤️

