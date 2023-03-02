Actor and social media personality Nana Tonardo has asked all Ghanaians who criticise him and talk about his dressing and appearance to stop

Tonardo said he is wiser than all the people who talk bad about him when he had not offended them but chose to dress the way he felt comfortable

He added that he would not ask his daughter to do what he pleases but what makes her comfortable in life

Ghanaian comedian and actor Nana Tonardo said that he would not change his looks or how he dresses.

The 'Afia Schwarzenegger' TV show cast said that he is wiser than everyone who accuses him of being what he is not and dressing as he does.

Speaking in an interview on 'The Day Show' on TV3, he told host Berla Mundi that he does not tell his daughter to do what is not right but what makes her happy.

Nana Tonardo said that he is wiser than all his critics Photo source: @kingnanatornado

Source: Twitter

As a result, she would not ask him to change his looks or how he dresses because she loves him for who he has chosen to be, or he has chosen to look.

When people see her painting her nails and having long hair, they will say, like father like daughter, but it is common in the United States where I lived- Tornado said.

Tornado said that the opinions of others do not have to matter just because they want you to look the way they want and not how you want.

Watch Tonardo's interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's 'The Day Show' Below

Tonardo flaunts his beautiful daughter online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Nana Tonardo had flaunted his beautiful daughter in an Instagram post.

A proud Tonardo shared photos of the lovely young lady sitting on his lap and captioned the post with a beautiful message.

The post caught the attention of social media users, who were impressed by the young lady's pretty looks and praised Tonardo. Others commented that she looked exactly like her father, and for some, they never knew about her existence but were happy to know he had a daughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh