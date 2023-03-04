A video of talented Ghanaian YouTuber Ras Nene burying his three-month old baby has surfaced on social media

It was a private burial rite held in the little girl's honour where only family members, close friends to Ras Nene were present

Many people have sympathsied with him as they pray things get better in these challenging times

A video of famous Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee aka Ras Nene burying his three-month-old baby who passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, has surfaced online.

In the video, Ras Nene was spotted with some elders standing in front of his daughter's grave and they said some prayers as she is now departed into the other world.

The toddler was buried on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the morning. Present at the burial grounds were family members, close friends and some actors including; Shifo and Gye Nyame.

In the video, Ras Nene was seen in a mourning state. his head was down, and he folded his arms in front of him.

Meanwhile, the cause of death is still s unknown, as her father has not issued any statement concerning her death.

Ghanaians sympathise with Dr Likee after losing baby

Many Ghanaians have thronged the comment section of the video to drop heartwarming messages for Dr Likee. Below are a few.

Kojo_Wapsky said:

Sorry Akabenezer. My condolences. may the Good God sail you through❤️❤️❤️

Ayam Tyga remarked:

Be strong Dr Likee God Knows The Best. Sorry For Your Loss️

Mseven stated:

Rest on little angel

Hephzibah said:

The man who made us happy is sad today. what a world we live in

1Real _Twista said:

Why do bad things happen to good people he doesn’t deserve it

Mind ya biz remarked:

Ghanian prophets are typing…… sorry for your loss big man

Ras Nene cries in video after losing 3-month-old daughter

Meanwhile, in another related story reported by YEN.com.gh, a video of Ras Nene trying to hold back his tears went viral on social media.

This comes after news of him losing his three-month-old daughter came out as many sympathised with him.

