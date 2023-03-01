Celebrated Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene has been captured trying to hold back his tears in a video that has surfaced online

His sad mood comes at the back of sad news about the passing of his three-month-old baby

The video got many Ghanaians empathising with him as they prayed for strength for him in this challenging time

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Ghanaian comedian, Ras Nene, has been captured on camera trying to hold back his tears.

This comes after news of the death of his three-month-old, baby was announced on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Ras Nene holds back his tears in the video. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In the video, Ras Nene was recorded standing still with his arms folded as he kept a straight face. His eyes were red as he tried to hold back his tears.

Another woman dressed in black and blue clothe stood a few metres away from him as she wept bitterly and wiped her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video of Ras Nene trying to hold back his tears.

Reactions from Ghanaians on video of Ras Nene holding back his tears

mr.essilfie said:

I feel your pain, bro …stay strong …this kind of February…we will never see again in our lives amen

ansah_djan_erick remarked:

The thing is sad but why is he making me laugh with the look on his face? Sorry for your loss, bruh

efo_mawuli stated:

Who entertains the entertainer? Be strong champ

mrampossible said:

Dude is holding back tears. All is well. Or he is probably saying in his head will you get the camera off me!!

theodaaredesilverjnr said:

Hmmm... it isn't easy to be a comedian even when you're serious, they see you as a joker. Be well man.

country___son07 commented:

So sorry

narh_kingpin remarked:

This is meant to be funny, but really sorry, our brother

degraft__ stated:

Sad but his facial expression dey tear me

_.hey.benny remarked:

de sadness kraaa de cause our laughter

Wayoosi hails Ras Nene for helping him make more money from YouTube

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Kumawood actor Wayoosi hailed his fellow actor and comedian Dr Likee, aka Ras Nene, for assisting him in revamping his YouTube account.

He stated that through his help, he has been able to make more money than he makes from acting.

Disclosing the amount he makes per month, Wayoosi hinted that he makes more than GH₵20,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh