Actress and media personality Xandy Kamel has disclosed that she sometimes begs to feed her family

The Ghanaian entertainer claimed that since she lost control of her accounts, she no longer makes money from social media adverts

She sobbed in an emotionally charged video as she discussed her experience with post-divorce pain and financial difficulties

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Xandy Kamel has disclosed that she sometimes begs to feed herself and her family due to financial challenges.

The actress explained that she does not earn money from social media adverts like before after she lost control of her accounts.

According to the actress, she used to make money from adverts on her socials, but that is no longer the case for her.

Xandy Kamel reveals she sometimes begs to feed her family. Photo credit: utvghana.

Source: Twitter

Xandy Kamel's post-divorce financial difficulties

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, March 4, Xandy Kamel was reduced to tears as she talked about her collapsed marriage. She bitterly descended on those who ridiculed her and opened up about her financial difficulties.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''You don't know what I've been through; then you sit on social media and write garbage about me; God will punish you ... I nearly took my own life. My mother looks at me and cries; she tells me that if she loses me, it is the end for her because I'm her firstborn. She had just three girls.

''When my mom and father first gave birth, my mom was a housewife. My two younger ones are in school. To date, they're not working. Sometimes I beg to feed my family,'' she said.

Xandy Kamel triggered netizens' emotions, who reacted in the comments section of her footage.

Watch the video below:

How peeps reacted to Xandy Kamel's video

Asantewaa6905 commented:

It shall be well okk.. This is really sad

Animahdorcas588 said:

Hmm ...Obaa sorry wate.

Naomi.osei.1232 commented:

I feel your pains, dear, because I have been in your shoes before is never easy. I almost lost my life.

Ajoahj posted:

Hmmmmmmmm, my God! I am crying like a baby.

How Xandy Kamel nearly took her own life due to public shaming after her marriage collapsed

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Xandy Kamel sobbed as she talked about the post-divorce anguish she experienced due to being publicly shamed.

Before their marriage fell apart, the outspoken television personality revealed some ugly details about her connection with her ex-husband, Kaninja.

On March 4, Xandy Kamel sobbed when discussing how her estranged husband was callous when her first kid passed on UTV's United Showbiz.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh