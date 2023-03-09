Highlife artiste Akwaboah said Black Sherif's songs are highlife songs and should be projected globally as such

He stated that even though people have projected Black Sherif as a hip-hop or afrobeat artiste, his music says otherwise

He added that highlife is for Ghanaians, and we can make it known to the world by projecting it just as it is, primarily through prominent artistes like Blacko

Ghanaian Highlife artiste Akwaboah said that Black Sherif's songs are of the highlife background and should be seen as an opportunity.

According to Akwaboah, Black Sherif's talent had taken the world by storm, and he could be the best person to promote the highlife genre.

Highlife artiste Akwaboah says Black Sherif's song should be treated as highlife Photo source: @akwaboahmusic @blacksherif

In a report on Ameyawdebrah.com, Akwaboah added that when Black Sherif sings, you hear some element of highlife in his song, and even how he performs his songs portrays the music genre.

Explaining his point, Akwaboah said:

“When you listen to the way he [Black Sherif] sings and everything, it is evident he is a Highlife artiste, but he has been pushed to Hiphop"

The highlife artiste who is passionate about the genre sees Black Sherif as an able contributor to the genre, looking at how he has been accepted worldwide and is putting Ghana on in the global music space.

He added that he is out there making people fall in love with the highlife music he is doing, but they will not know because he is being projected as an afrobeat or hip-hop artiste.

Akwaboah's Instagram profile

Source: YEN.com.gh