Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus sang a birthday song for Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy as he turned 35

With excitement, after he received his Lasse Schöne Trophy at AFFC Ajax, he decided to dedicate his goal to his Ghanaian idol, Stonebwoy

The video has warmed the hearts of many people as they admire his love for the 'More Of You' hitmaker

AFC Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus sang a birthday song for reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy as he turned 35 on March 5, 2023.

In the video, a reporter for the club he plays for requested for Kudus to fulfill a promise he made to him when the next time he wins the Lasse Schöne Trophy, which is an award given to the player who scored the most beautiful goal of the month.

The promise was for Kudus to sing his preferred Stonebwoy song. Unfortunately, for the reporter, Kudus forgot his promise and he had to remind him.

However, instead of singing a song from Stonebwoy, he opted to sing a birthday song for the 'Gidigba' crooner.

Kudus mentioned that since Stonebwoy's birthday was the day before, he would rather sing a birthday song for him, which he did.

Beaming with smiles, Kudus sang with so much excitement for his idol as he sang his rendition of the 'Happy Birthday' song.

Watch the video below.

Reactions from netizens

el ️atron ️G said:

Ajax gat to be one of the best team lol a team that loves everything their players love is such a lovely thing to see.

Fred stated:

This guy is too good

user3606957818701 said:

@stonebwoy wow to my boss? BHIMMMMMMMMMMMMMM Happy birthday, much love Mohamed kudus.

user5932486595758 stated:

It's the bevday for me

Fafah_virgocommented:

we love you kudus

SB commented:

Such a powerful voice

ras koby remarked:

bhimnation to the whole forken wiase

Justin (niet bieber) said:

Not only a good footballer but also a good singer! This man can do everything

Ahward said:

Mo ❤️❤️Ghanaians are proud of you

Kudus promotes Stonebwoy's songs in the AFC Ajax video

YEN.com.gh reported that in a recent TikTok video shared by Ajax Amsterdam's official TikTok account, Kudus was spotted listening to Stonebwoy's newly released song, More Of You, on the Spotify app on his iPhone.

The lovely video made several Ghanaians happy as they praised Kudus for promoting Ghanaian music on such a big platform.

