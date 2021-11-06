Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel, has got married in a plush traditional wedding ceremony

Anita, who is reported to have children with businessman Osei Kwame Despite, married Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah

Beautiful photos from the lavish ceremony have been released on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The most trending topic in Ghana today is the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Anita got married to Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pastries (Meat pie).

First videos from the wedding popped up online showing an elegant ceremony themed on royalty. The couple, bridesmaids, and groomsmen rocked kente in different shades of green in style.

Anita Sefa Boakye has got married to Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah Photo source: @focusnblur, jema_photograpy

Source: Instagram

Later more videos emerged online showing other happenings at the wedding including performances by Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After the many videos, beautiful photos from the wedding have also popped up. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the best photo on Instagram below.

1. Anita poses with her two kente gowns before stepping out:

2. A close-up shot of Anita:

3. A full view of Anita's first look:

4. The bride smiles with her maidens:

5. She also had bride's men in support:

6. Anita and her bridesmen had a great vibe:

7. The groom arrived in style:

8. The couple taking their first dance steps:

9. Mr and Mrs taking more cheers:

10. A kiss on the cheek of bride gets her blushing:

11. Seated with smiles:

12. Anita was full of happiness:

13. Anita's second look:

14. The food setup at the ceremony:

15. The decor for the reception was lush:

Despite baby mama

While Anita comes from a wealthy family which is popular in Ghana, she is mostly known for her association with business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

She is known to have been in a romantic relationship with the Peace FM owner which reportedly birthed three children.

One of their kids, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko, went viral on social media when she celebrated her eighth birthday.

Alien GH weds Serwaa

In other wedding news on YEN.com.gh, young businessman Alien GH has got married in a beautiful and lavish traditional marriage ceremony

Alien GH got married to his fiancee, the beautiful Maame Serwaa Akoto, on Thursday, November 4, 2021

First videos from Alien and Serwaa's wedding which has been dubbed #SEAL2021 went viral on social media

Source: Yen