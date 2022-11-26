Actor Van Vicker has received a Master's degree from the African University College of Communications (AUCC)

Star actor and movie producer Joseph Van Vicker has bagged a Master's degree from the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

The actor and producer received the Master of Arts (MA) in Communication Studies award at CC's 2022 congregation on November 26.

He was part of 46 graduands who were awarded MA in Communication degrees at the congregation.;

Van Vicker announced the new achievement with a video on his Instagram page. The video shows him and his colleagues rocking their academic gowns. They sat with smiles while waiting for the commencement of the ceremony.

Sharing the video, Van Vicker described the moment as a proud one for him and his colleagues.

Van Vicker got 1st degree a year ago

Van Vicker's Master's degree comes just one year after he got his Bachelor's degree. He bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Communications from AUCC in 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actor graduated with first-class honours while also bagging awards as the best student in his course and department.

While sharing a photo at the time, Van Vicker told the touching story of how he had waited for 26 years to get a degree.

