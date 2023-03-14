TikToker and Brand influencer Asantewaa stole the spotlight online after she dazzled in a lovely frontal lace wig and flawless makeup

She flaunted her fine legs as she wrapped herself in a big white towel as she sat down comfortably on the edge of the bed

Many people online have drooled over her looks as they flood the comment section of the post with lovely messages

Talented Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, has turned heads online as she dropped gorgeous pictures flaunting her fine legs, smooth skin and star-studded frontal lace wig.

Asantewaa drips in a white towel. Photo Source: @asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Wrapped in a big white towel, Asantewaa was seated on the edge of the king-sized bed with her legs crossed as she smiled beautifully.

Her black frontal lace wig was styled such that the front half was held in a high ponytail, with the ends curled, while the bottom half was curled and left to hang over her shoulders.

To spice up her hairstyle, sparkling diamond-like elements were placed along her eye line and along her neatly curled edges.

Her makeup was perfectly done, as it highlighted her facial features beautifully.

See the stunning pictures below.

Reactions from Ghanaians as Asantewaa flaunts flawless and oily skin

jenni_frank said:

when am I coming to pay your bride price again?

asantewaaa_addict remarked:

A Female King with a Touch of Boss Lady Vibes❕❕

asantewaaa_addict stated:

Kaisssshhhhh❕❕❕❕ Everything is Givingggggg Luxury

sistaafia_2 opined:

The fact that it is an edited picture,u still have flawless skin….Just dash me the hair .. A fan from afar…

da_therapizt said:

EXTR NKOAAAAAA ❤️

boomskiexhibit commented:

Bedroom queen

sammy_rapper_music stated:

Allah fama Omo

peniellamcadjei said:

New wallpaper

hope_emefa opined:

It’s giving Queens vibes❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh