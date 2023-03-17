Ghanaians have chastised and descended on the Ghana media and a journalist who tried to interview the son of the late Christian Atsu

The journalist who asked the young boy has been called unprofessional, especially when he barely knew what was going on

He was pulled out of the crowd by his grandmother immediately after a journalist attempted to interview him

Ghanaians have reacted to a trending video from the burial service of the late Christian Atsu.

In the trending video, a journalist attempted to interview Christian Atsu's son, who barely knew what was happening at the occasion where he happened to be present with his family.

In the videos, the young boy smiled throughout, giving the impression that he was naive and should not be allowed to answer or be asked any question relating to his father's death.

The act has been seen as unprofessional, making Ghanaians descend on the media and journalists for such acts.

Click here to watch the video of the Journalist attempting to interview Christian Atsu's son.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of journalists trying to interview Christian Atsu's so

:glittery_speckles commented:

Ghana media di3 this small boy that you’re asking him questions nu what paaaa do you want him to say? Oooo daabi

pris__cylla

Nobody should go interview them today ! Is a sad day for them.what do you expect them to say again?that they’re sad‍♀️ even us who are not related to Astu in any way can’t hold our tears how much more his wife and kids Leave them the hell alone!!!

kissmond_kissi commented:

How can u ask such a silly question..(how does the boy feel) eii Ghana presenters oh dabi dabi dabi smh

mixx_yin commented:

The children looks like their father especially the first one awwww hmmm

Sammy Kuffuor and John Paintsil cry at Christian Atsu's funeral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that ex-Blackstars players Sammy Kuffuor and John Paintsil could not hold back their tears at the funeral of their former colleague Christian Atsu.

Sammy Kuffuor cried and covered his face with his handkerchief to wipe his uncontrollable tears. John Paintsil also bowed his head in tears and continuously wiped his tears, unable to stop crying at the sight of his friend's lifeless body.

