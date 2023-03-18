Pictures of Christian Atsu's mother-in-law, his gorgeous wife, and children writing his book of condolence have surfaced online

In the pictures, they were clad in black clothes as they wrote some beautiful words for the late professional footballer

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu was given a state burial on March 17, 2023, and his body was buried in his hometown in Ada

Deceased Black Stars player Christian Atsu was laid to rest at the State House on Friday, March 17, 2023.

After the funeral rites, Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and their 3 children - Joshua, Christian and Rupio, including his parents-in-law, headed to Atsu's family home.

Christian Atsu's wife, 3 Children and mother-In-Law sign the book of condolence. Photo Source: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

While there, they took the opportunity to write in the book of condolence of the late Chelsea and Newcastle footballer.

From pictures that have emerged online, Atsu's youngest child, Rupio, was seated on her mother's lap as she wrote some beautiful words to her late father.

In other pictures, Marie-Claire Rupio's mother assisted Atsu's two boys in writing some words for their father. She then took her turn to write in the book of condolence.

Below are pictures of them writing in the book of condolence.

Confusion arose as Christian Atsu's mortal remains arrived at Ada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that there was some confusion among family members at Christian Atsu's hometown in Ada when his mortal remains arrived.

According to some family members, they wanted to perform their own rites the following day after the state burial.

While other family members argued that the State issued a directive for the body to be buried the same day after the state burial.

Video of Christian Atsu's wife, children and in-laws arriving in Ghana ahead of his funeral surfaces online

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and their children, Joshua, Christian and Rupio, and in-laws arrived in Ghana the night before his state burial.

According to reports by famous Ghanaian blogger Kofi TV, they arrived in the country on the night of Thursday, March 16, 2023, as Atsu's twin sister Christiana Atsupie Twasam picked them up from the airport.

Source: YEN.com.gh