Ghanaian journalist and media personality Captain Smart defended his new colleague at Media General, Nana Ama McBrown.

The defensive statement was a direct shot at workers of Despite Media, who had chastised and called out McBrown for pursuing her goals elsewhere.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Captain Smart referred to the act as barbaric since her former colleagues were not interested in growth and positive change.

He said that he would print the name of McBrown behind his back and parade the streets if he had to do it again to welcome her befittingly to Onua TV.

Abena Moet, a former colleague of McBrown, had stated in an interview that it was Despite Media who made her who she currently is and was jabbed by Captain Smart for such comments.

"What is wrong with you people? Villagers, village men who are in pain over a lady's growth", Captain Smart said.

Captain Smart added that he is surprised to see colleague males, especially trying to bring their female colleague down for levelling up. Captain Smart further used some unprintable words to express his disappointment in these journalists.

Watch Captain Smart's video about Nana Ama McBrown below:

