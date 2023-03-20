A video of Christian Atsu's surviving spouse Marie-Claire Rupio smiling has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians

This comes after videos of her crying heartily at the burial service of the late footballer went viral

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they encouraged the sister-in-law who shared the video to always put a smile on her face

A lovely video of Christian Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio smiling has surfaced on social media as it warms the hearts of many others.

This comes after she arrived in the country on the night of March 16, 2023, with her mother and three children to bury the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu.

While in a mourning state, many people were pleased to see her smile after videos of her crying heavily during Atsu's burial service went viral.

In the video, the young lady who recorded the video stated that she was the sister in-law of Marie-Claire.

While hugging as the video was being recorded, she urged Marie-Claire that she was with her as she mourns the passing of her deceased husband.

Watch the adorable video of Atsu's wife smiling below.

Reactions as Ghanaians see Atsu's wife smiling again

Pictures emerge as Atsu's wife, 3 kids & mother-in-law sign in the book of condolence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that pictures of Cristian Atsu's lovely family signing in his book of condolence have surfaced on the internet.

In the pictures, Atsu's wife, their three adorable kids and his mother-in-law were spotted writing some beautiful messages in the book of condolence.

