The final resting place of Christian Atsu Twasam has emerged online and shows it is about about 90 per cent complete

The photos of the tomb sited at Ada were published by @klonobi on Facebook on March 16, 2023

Christian Atsu Twasam received a state burial at the forecourt of the State House on March 16 and it saw many dignitaries attending

The tomb of Christian Atsu, where his mortal remains will be laid forever, has emerged in photos published online by someone close to his family.

The photos published by @klonobi, who is also a freelance journalist, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, show ongoing concrete works on Atsu’s tomb.

A collage of Atsu's tomb and an old photo of the Black Star player. Source: Facebook/@klonobi and Getty Images.

“Preparatory works on the tomb in which late Christian Atsu Twasam will be reposed at his ancestral home, Dorgobom, in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region nears completion.

“When all is said and done - to mother earth we shall all return; it is just a matter of time,” @klonobi captioned the photos.

Men stand close to Atsu's tomb during ongoing preparatory works. Source: Facebook/@klonobi

Close friends and labourers work on Atsu's tomb. Source: Facebook/@klonobi

This photo shows concrete works ongoing at the tomb of Christian Atsu Twasam. Source: Facebook/@klonobi

Men stand close to the 90% complete tomb of Christian Atsu Twasam. Source: Facebook/@klonobi

Burial service of Christian Atsu at State House

Meanwhile, the pre-burial service of Christian Atsu at the Forecourt of the State House on Friday, March 17, 2023, has attracted hundreds of both dignitaries and ordinary Ghanaians.

The late Black Stars winger was laid in a casket for his family and loved ones to fill pass his remains.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), government officials, former and current Black Stars players, football lovers, members of the public and friends and family are bidding their final goodbyes to the late former Chelsea star.

This photo shows the tomb of Christian Atsu Twasam is almost complete. Source: Facebook/@klonobi

This photo shows tiling and a few other works to complete Atsu's tomb. Source: Facebook/@klonobi

This funeral banner of Christian Atsu Twasam is mounted close to the site where he will be entombed. Source: Facebook/@klonobi

Christian Atsu's wife's emotional tribute

Already, Christian Atsu's wife, Claire Rupio, has got Ghanaians reacting to an emotional tribute from her to her husband.

She said that she is still in shock and sadness as her late husband did not go alone but took a part of her with him, which will forever be gone with him.

Ghanaians have sympathised with her and reacted to the emotional tribute from her to the ex-Blackstars and Hatayspor player.

Christian Atsu dead in Turkey earthquake

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that Atsu's body was recovered from the rubble in an unfortunate development on the morning of February 18, 2023.

Before his demise was caused by the sad Turkey-Syria disaster, Christian Atsu enjoyed beautiful successes in his career.

One of the big achievements of Christian Atsu was that he won EFL Championship 2016/2017.

In 2016/2017 after just one season in the Championship, Newcastle United won the title and was given a promotion to the Premier League.

