A video of Christian Atsu's twin sister Christiana Atsupie Twasam, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and adorable son dancing adowa has gone viral

The video shows them imitating the steps of the dancers as they beamed with adorable smiles

Ghanaians have reacted to the videos as they were pleased to see them dance and smile again

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and adorable son dancing adowa has surfaced online.

Atsu's twin sister (bottom right), father-in-law (top right) and sons (left). Photo Source: Smart Ghana TV

Source: Youtube

They were spotted at the family house after the state funeral held at the State House on Friday, March 17, 2023.

In the video, two adowa dancers were dancing adowa as their steps matched according to the beat of the drums.

While dancing, they decided to put smiles on the faces of Atsu's twin sister Christiana Atsupie Twasam, his lovely wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, their three children and the rest of the family members and sympathisers at the family home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The eldest adowa dancer encouraged Christiana to dance, which she eventually gave in to. She danced beautifully, and this got guests praising her.

They then moved to Atsu's mother-in-law and father-in-law, who tried to imitate their steps as they stood up from their seats.

Atsu's son then stood up to dance as he also tried to follow the steps of the youngest adowa dancer.

Ghanaians have reacted to the videos as they commend them for making an effort to learn about their father's culture.

Below is another video of them dancing adowa.

Reactions from Ghanaians as they watched their adowa dance moves

Francisca Afumah Opoku said:

I wish them all the happiness in this world. We've lost a great person, my condolences.

Catherine Ebude commented:

My condolences to the wife, kids and family. It's a hard pill to swallow. The almighty God will always be there for you people. Rest in peace.

Victoria Mcqueen said:

Awwww, mother-in-law and father-in-law made me smile today. Continue to RIP Atsu.

Frimpong Manso Samuel remarked:

Nice move but I think the dancers shouldn't have collected any money in this state. Hmm, but Ghanaians and money de3.

Slim Tee:

Really good to see the sister dancing and the rest of the family there, the kids. She has been quiet the whole time ever since the death of her brother.

Fairness Mamley:

GOD IS GOOD. I THANK GOD FOR THE SMILES ❤

ASIMA PATRICIA:

l'm now okay to see her sister happy.

Cute video of Atsu's surviving spouse smiling melts hearts

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lovely video of Christian Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio, smiling has surfaced on social media as it warms the hearts of many others.

Although mourning, many people were pleased to see her smile after videos of her crying heavily during Atsu's burial service went viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh