Fella Makafui has come hard at a Twitter troll after he claimed that her purported secret relationship with Medikal's manager resulted in them parting ways

She quizzed the young man whether he was mentally challenged considering the allegations he made against her

The posts have sparked massive reactions on social media as fans call the social media troll to order

Business mogul and actress Fella Makafui has reacted to the allegations of a social media troll , Albert Nat Hyde aka Bongo Ideas, after he made some statements concerning her marriage with rapper Medikal.

Fella Makafui replies social media troll. Photo Source: @fellamakafui @BongoIdeas

Source: Twitter

In a social media post, the social media troll alleged that Fella Makafui is the sole cause of Medikal parting ways with his manager Flow Delly.

The social media troll alleged that the purported secret relationship between Fella Makafui and Flow Delly was the reason why Medikal is no longer working with Flow Delly.

Reacting to the above allegations, the talented actress was displeased with the sudden allegations. In a brief statement, she said:

Are you mad?

After Mrs Frimpong reacted to the post, Bongo Ideas tried to get some answers from her after getting her attention.

He asked her why she no longer wears her ring and why she has stopped referring to herself as Mrs Frimpong.

Reactions from Ghanaians

@ChristDeKing said:

Sue Bongo. The leniency is too much.

@orleansarkcess stated:

This be question dem dey ask?? He's a psychopath.

@kenjimxx remarked:

All I want is for you to sue him

@a_ttah said:

Take him to your hometown

@Donaldearl stated:

OHHHHHH, FELLA IS NOT HAPPY KORAA!!!! Why did you call her name? Be a 'man' and tag her. @deborahvanessa7 is out here trying to get her music thing going, don't get her excited

@Bra_Abbey1 said:

Sue him la, let him prove it at the court. I’m just waiting for that one person who will sue bongo for me, so he will be charged big time.

Medikal opens up about why he does not wear a ring

YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal cleared the air about the speculation surrounding his marriage with Fella Makafui on Abeiku Santana's show on Despite Media's Okay FM.

Using the analogy of a watch, he explained that watches are not worn all the time by their owners, hence, the reason he does not wear his wedding ring.

The video got many Ghanaians commenting about how unique their marriage is as they highlight certain observations about the celebrity couple

Source: YEN.com.gh