Wakaso was one of the individuals most affected by the demise of the late Christian Atsu, who lost his life in Turkey's earthquake

He thanked Ghanaians for their support and wished his best friend a peaceful rest. He added that he is getting his form back on the pitch

Mubarak Wakaso, Ghanaian footballer and best friend of the late Christian Atsu, who died in Turkey's earthquake, posted a picture of himself exercising a few days after burying his bosom friend.

In the sad-looking photos, which have garnered many reactions from football fans, the Black Stars player thanked Ghanaians who supported him throughout this difficult period in his life.

Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has gone back to training after burying his best friend Christian Atsu Photo source: @chris_atsu @mmwakaso

He said he was now getting in terms with reality since he lost Christian Atsu, who was a better part of him. He also bid his good friend goodbye and hoped that Atsu would rest in peace.

Ghanaians who reacted to the photos shared their sentiments with him and hoped that he would recover from this heartbreak and carry on with his late friend's legacy.

See Mubarak Wakaso's Facebook post here:

Some Ghanaians commented on Mubarak Wakaso's post

Mhaame Yaa Konadu commented:

Awwww sorry, ok, It is well. Everyone is broken by his sudden death. He will forever be remembered.

Shadrack Amonoo Crabe commented:

Like By Now, Atsu Has Already Appeared here in the Comment Box, Trolling You and cracking Jokes... Charlie... Life

Hilda Tegah commented:

Hmmmmm. I remember how he always comments on your posts eg 'mumu lyk you' and stuff. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Vicky Serwaa commented:

Hmmm anka by now Atsu will be giving it to you. I remember when you were singing Feliz navidad. Hmmm... May he continue to rest in peace ✌️

Mubarak Wakaso donates GHc300,000 to the family of Christian Atsu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso donated some money and items to the family of the late Christian Atsu as part of preparations towards the funeral rites.

According to sources, he donated $20,000 (GH₵255,577.60) and 150 cartons of bottled Perla Mineral Water and canned Malta Guinness. Ghanaians have commended him for the donation while others prayed for strength for him considering how close he was to Christian Atsu.

