Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said he does not have the VGMA at heart and would like to join the awards scheme if they invite him

The artiste added that he feels he can work with the award scheme to promote Ghana music and help the entertainment industry grow

Shatta Wale further noted that he is not an enemy of the VGMA, nor are organisers of the award scheme to him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale said he would love to join the VGMA again after being banned for two years and refusing to join the awards scheme after the ban ended.

Shatta Wale was not the only artiste banned from the VGMA. His ex-rival and colleague in the dancehall music genre, Stonebwoy, was also banned for an act of violence on the show.

Shatta Wale said he would want to join the VGMA again, provided they want him back Photo source: @shattawalegh

Source: UGC

Stonebwoy and Shatta were called back to the VGMA two years later. While Stonebwoy rejoined the scheme, Shatta Wale boycotted the show and said he did not need them.

But in an interview with Hitz FM, Shatta Wale made a U-turn, saying he would love to return to the VGMA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his description, the VGMA is like an old girlfriend to him, and he would return to them provided they want him back.

I don't hold any strong feelings towards VGMA, and I don't have any personal animosity towards anyone there. I believe that unexpected events occur, and we need to accept them and move forward. We need to be harmonious in that being united is crucial for success, and division can lead to failure, Pulse.com.gh quoted him to have said.

Charterhouse releases the complete list of VGMA 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Charter House, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), released the complete list of musicians nominated for the 24th edition of the award scheme.

The list was released on March 18, 2023, on various social media platforms of Charter House.

The 2023 VGMA is set to come off on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh