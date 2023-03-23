Farida Mahama, the daughter of John Dramani Mahama, has turned heads on social media with her outstanding looks

She looked elegant with her black YSL designer bag and beautiful hairdo at the launch of the JM 2024 Election Fundraising Platform, held at the UPSA Auditorium

Some Ghanaians who spotted her in the audience could not get over how stunning she looked in the video

Farida Mahama, the daughter of the former president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, looked dazzling with her black designer bag and ombre wig.

The 18-year-old fashion icon was spotted at the launch of the JM 2024 Election Fundraising Platform. The event was held at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Auditorium.

She was there with her father, John Mahama, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful for the 2024 presidential elections.

Details of her outfit

Farida Mahama was spotted in a black long-sleeved women's blouse. She rocked it with a white pair of trousers.

She wore an ombre frontal lace wig in black and golden blonde. Her edges were curled and perfectly laid.

Her makeup artist did a great job adding their magical touch to her face. Her eyebrows, highlighting, contour, and lipstick gave her a 'boss lady' look.

She wore a beautiful necklace and carried an expensive black Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) designer bag to the event.

Below is a video of Farida with her father at the launch.

Below are some comments from Ghanaians as they see the ever-gorgeous Farida Mahama with her father

richmond_elias stated:

Is that Farida?

maggie_junegirl remarked:

This lady likes fans oo she is looking nice mooomm❤️

nat_the_boy opined:

Now dieer, Mahama's little daughter dey do some ooo eiii. Is she still under age? Cos challe, guys for look sharp .

