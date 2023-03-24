Dancer and choreographer Yoofi Greene's Russian girlfriend Jane decided to try some Ghanaian foods during her visit to the motherland

The salsa dance teacher received a cultural shock when she ate fufu and tuo zaafi for the first time

Speaking on the Day Show, Jane explained her facial reactions when she ate fufu, saying that she was surprised by the squashy, soft texture

Ghanaian dancer and choreographer Yoofi Greene's Russian girlfriend tried fufu (a Ghanaian dish made up of mashed cassava and plantain) and did not like it.

Jane, as she is popularly called, described the experience as eating something foreign to her taste buds.

The YouTube couple joined Berla Mundi on the Day Show, where Jane described her experience of trying the famous Ghanaian dish for the first time.

Yoofi Greene met his Russian girlfriend Jane whilst pursuing his studies in Ghana. According to Jane, she accepted an invitation to join a hangout session for international students in China. And that was where she met her sweetheart and dance partner.

During their interview with Berla Mundi, Jane recounted her first experience eating popular Ghaian food, fufu and soup with assorted meat.

"My first try was very interesting. The texture and the colour are so different from what I'm used to eating. I like hard foods. Maybe some potatoes or rice, something that you can feel its texture. You can feel what you are eating."

She revealed that aside from the novel texture, she was not used to eating a dish with different types of meat in it. Jane added that her favourite protein is lean chicken parts. So this added to her reaction towards the food.

