The little girl who was featured in Gino's Gino Truly Cares advert has grown into a big lady now

The young lady, who happens to be the daughter of actor Majid Michel has grown quickly since featuring in the advert over a decade ago

Many folks have marvelled at how much the once tiny girl has grown into a tall, beautiful lady

The young girl who starred in Gino's Gino Truly Cares advert over a decade ago has grown into a stunning young lady.

Majid Michel's daughter then (L) and now (bottom R) Photo Source: Gino (YouTube)

Source: Instagram

The young lady is the daughter of renowned actor Majid Michel, and she looks like her father more than ever as she continues to grow.

The once-tiny girl captured the hearts of viewers in Ghana with her infectious energy and heartwarming performance. She has now transformed into a tall, elegant young lady with striking features and graceful poise. She featured in the beautiful family-oriented advert with her mother, Majid's wife, Virna Michel.

Many people have taken notice of the young lady's growth and transformation, marvelling at how much she has changed over the years. Her talent and beauty are clear to see, and it seems the sky is the limit for her potential.

As the daughter of a renowned actor, it's no surprise that she had inherited her father's talent and charm and could captivate audiences when she was featured in the Gino advert.

Ghanaians React To Majid's Daughter's Growth

imkorkor reacted:

So the girl that did Gino advert no nie? Eeeii she’s grown papa

aryehbea commented:

She was in the Gino advert with her mum. She’s grown so big

nanaamaelikplim reacted:

Majid don born himself in a female form...

