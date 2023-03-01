Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has shared an old video of himself and footballer Kwabena Owusu and has got his fans reacting to it

The funny video featured Asamoah Gyan seated in a chair and getting a haircut while giving cheeky replies to his teammate

Kwabena Owusu asked Asamoah Gyan about what he was doing, and the former national team captain replied: 'I'm pounding fufu'

The funny exchange between the two football stars got many Ghanaians laughing

Ghanaian footballer and Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has posted an old video of himself and his teammate Kwabena Owusu on Instagram and has got fans reacting to the video.

Asamoah Gyan sat in a chair and received a haircut from his barber. Kwabena Owusu entered the room with a song and asked Asamoah Gyan if he was getting a haircut.

Asamoah Gyan replied, 'I am pounding fufu', a sarcastic reply meant to teach Kwabena Owusu a lesson about asking unnecessary questions.

Asamoah Gyan, in turn, asked Kwabena Owusu whether he was holding a cap after he picked his hat from his bag. The footballer also shot back: 'I am holding a fan'.

The comment section under Asamoah Gyan's post was flooded with laughter emojis as fans kept sharing the funny video. Asamoah Gyan is known for his comic skits aside from his football success. And his fans love him for that.

Watch Asamoah Gyan's funny video below:

Ghanaians reacted to Asamoah Gyan's funny video

unclebigz1257 commented:

I'm giving the barber an award for not laughing. How was he able to do that?

peterritchiegh commented:

The barber is very focused on his job like the bus driver of Chelsea FC

doctheosai commented:

You guys are crazy. Nice comeback by @officialkwabenaowusu . He got you good @asamoah_gyan3

dj_blinky_gh commented:

Am not sure the barber is a Ghanaianfocus ma guy

