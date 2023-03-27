An amazing dancer recently went viral on social media thanks to her jaw-dropping moves that got over 6,000 likes

The lady was doing the most to a Gqom song with her unique moves which she displayed in a beautifully done performance

Online users commented on the video and shared their thoughts about her approach to dancing to Gqom

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A fantastic dancer on TikTok had many people amazed with her choreography. The lady showed her talent and incorporated hip-hop elements into her Gqom dance.

The woman dancing energitically to Gqom Image: @yodancegirl_tbk

Source: UGC

The video attracted thousands of people's attention. Online users shared their thoughts about the dance.

SA woman goes viral for dancing up a storm

A woman, @yodancegirl_tbk, decided to dance to gqom, and she started the routine by doing a bit of krumping. The dancer then did more energetic moves in keeping up with the beat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the performance below:

Netizens blown away by Gqom choreography

Many people commented on the video and said they did not expect her to krump. Some said Mzansi peeps love to dance, and many showered the lady with compliments.

@lindelwa_kandlovu commented:

"You give me chills. You dance beautifully ma’am."

@bulletmm commented:

"I'm those two guys, so impressed. I'm proud of you my Queen, keep it up."

@user193303115503 commented:

"Wow dear, I wish I was as energetic as you are and the way you move is so magical."

@misschangez commented:

"I need to see a doctor. Something is definitely wrong with me because wow."

@cardi_d5 commented:

"Too much karate. I'm scared @msiwanthi. Never judge a book by its cover. You nailed this, woman."

Bacardi dance by girl at Catholic school goes viral, SA applauds moves

Popular South African website Briefly News reported that one CBC student went viral for busting some Bacardi dance moves on social media. The TikTok video had many people cheering the student because of her talent.

Online users could not help but be amazed after seeing the girl take to the dance floor. The girl in the video has a reputation for being the best dancer, and her friends insisted she bust some moves.

Online users could not help but be in awe of the girl. South African students are known for their epic dance ability, and this latest video did not disappoint.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za