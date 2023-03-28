Ghanaian rapper and hip-hop star Black Sherif was spotted with the Vice President of the United States and US-based actors Idris Elba and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Idris Elba's mission in the country revolves around enhancing the movie and entertainment industry by building a movie production house

Sheryl and the vice president were also poised to ensure the music and acting talents of the youth were properly managed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper and hip-hop star Black Sherif was spotted with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and actors Idris Elba and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The vice president's visit aims to strengthen the bond between Ghana and the United States of America while helping to educate the youth on human rights issues and how to manage and take advantage of their talents.

This objective resulted in a meet and greet event with a few celebrities and cast of the popular YOLO TV series, which features famous faces like the award-winning actress, Jackie Appiah.

Black Sherif with Idris Elba and United States's Veep Kamala Harris in a recording studio Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

As part of her initiative, she visited a recording house with two United States movie stars, Idris Elba and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who were given a tour of the facility and the kind of work the artistes do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians have anticipated the introduction of some investments in the entertainment industry by foreign agencies and positively reacted to scenes of the visit.

See the photo of Black Sherif, Sheryl Lee and Idris Elba at a recording studio below

Some Ghanaians reacted to photos of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Idris Elba, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Black Sherif

quayba commented:

It's interesting to see American soft power at work

viviangertrude37 commented:

Powerful Woman with Great Influence

nfaazi_gh commented:

Wow, Blacko to the world ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️

Black Sherif wins best hip-hop act at Soundcity MVP awards

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Black Sherif was awarded the Best Hip-Hop act at Nigeria's 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

The Ghanaian musician made his country proud as he beat top stars like Nasty C, MI Abaga, Kaligraph Jones and other top rappers to the award. News of Black Sherif's win filled Ghanaians with excitement, with many folks taking to social media to congratulate him

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh