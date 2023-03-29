Ghanian rapper and artiste manager, D Black responded to the trending statement by his former artiste, Freda Rhymz, concerning her exit

He said that he needs time for artistes to grow and that people mostly forget that time should be taken for artistes to grow in the right environment

After structuring his label to favour everyone, he said that Freda Rhymz opted to leave the record label because she did not have the patience

Ghanaian rapper and artiste manager D Black, who owns the Black Avenue Muzik record label, said he had no bad intentions for any of his artistes and still looks forward to their progress.

When talking about Freda Rhymz, he said she lacked patience and that was why she left his record label.

D Black said that he has a system at his record label where everyone is given some time to grow and improve their craft. He said that the system has been effective and seeks to help the artistes grow in the entertainment space.

However, the decision was unfavourable for Freda Rhymz, who seemed to have had other plans. D Black added that an initial one-year planning period for her craft, which was purported to grow and strategise, meant an improvement in her music and traction.

He also spoke about moments when he put all his artistes on two music videos and realised that Sefa was the most talked about artiste. As such, he decided to focus on her for some time, which he said was one of his ways of monitoring his artistes and what would help their craft.

Watch D Black's interview about Freda Rhymz below:

Freda Rhymz talks about her main reason for leaving D Black's record label

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Freda Rhymz opened up about why she left her former boss, D Black's "Black Avenue Musik" record label.

She said that there were a lot of artistes who were signed onto the record label, making it difficult for everyone to get their moment. She added that it was never difficult to compose music with him but her problem was with being able to release them on time.

