Ghanaian pop star Kuami Eugene said he now regrets releasing his popular hit song, "I Feel Nice", because it is doing too well

He said that even though there are other ongoing projects, that song has been the talk of everybody

He urged his fans to support his new music, "Cryptocurrency", with US-based Nigerian Rotimi

Ghanaian pop star Kuami Eugene bragged about the performance of his song, "I Feel Nice", which was released some weeks ago.

The artiste believes that the song, which has a touch of Amapiano, is performing better than other projects he has worked.

Speaking on TV3's NewDay TV program with Berla Mundi and Roland Walker, the artiste said that the song seems to be hindering the performance of the rest of his songs.

Kuami Eugene performing one of his songs Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that his fans should check out his latest song, "Cryptocurrency", with US-based singer and actor Rotimi.

Kuami Eugene showed appreciation to his fans and said that they are doing well promoting him and enjoying his music. He added that, that was the reason he wasn't surprised that the song he released a few weeks ago will still make such an impact.

Watch Kuami Eugene's interview below:

Some fans reacted to his comment about his "I Feel Nice" song disturbing his other songs

ameto_creppy commented:

This guy doesn't know how to explain himself at all. You don't like a song you recorded by yourself? How does that mean to your craft?

julius_daterush9 commented:

@kuamieugene I was supposed to dance with “I feel nice” on Daterush but ended up choosing “crypto currency”. Those two songs are confusing. Anyway, I enjoyed it.

Kuami Eugene tells Ghanaians about what his dating rules are

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Kuami Eugene said that he is someone who needs a woman with tough skin for a relationship.

The singer added that he was looking for such a woman because everybody wanted a piece of him, and it was tough to handle all that pressure. He also said that he was not dating yet because of these reasons, which caused problems for him and his partner.

