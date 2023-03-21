Celebrated actress Nadia Buari has got the internet buzzing as she rocked a see-through mesh top and flaunted her bosoms in the outfit

She hinted that the video was a re-introduction of the person she is now since she used to be a people pleaser

The video has got many admiring her beautiful looks as they shower her with lovely messages and emojis

Talented Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has turned heads online as she rocked a sparkling mesh top that flaunted her bossoms in a video.

Nadia Buari dazzles in a black mesh dress.

Source: Instagram

She was spotted wearing a sparkling sleeveless mesh top in the video she shared on her verified Instagram page. She wore a black low cut out lingerie set that accentuated her bosoms well.

She rocked bum-length goddess knotless braids in the colour golden brown. Her braids were held in a ponytail as the ends hung over her shoulders and across her back.

She wore her bare face in this video as she showed off her smooth natural skin in the lovely video.

Lip-syncing to viral audio, she hinted that she used to be a people pleaser who lacked boundaries. She noted that with her re-introduction, she is that young lady who stands up for herself.

See the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nadia Buari rocking a sparkling see-through mesh dress

rg_rrcullinan said:

Dream Queen Nadia Buari ❤️

ponesgeneral stated:

You're sweet

adoks_jr said:

Pretty mummy ❤️❤️

rannzy stated:

The fact is, there’s no re-introducing me @iamnadiabuari am that dude from day one

_nadia_buari_nsb said:

A tall glass of fine wine ❤️❤️❤️

maniamouche said:

Words of wisdom ohhh

ekenedirichukwu247 stated:

percent adorable❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh