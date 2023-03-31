Ghanaian Tiktok star Erkuah Official has stirred laughter with a humorous video of young viral social media sensation, Albert Ofosu Nketia

The entertainer posted the clip where the boy cries and laughs in seconds before she appears to make funny faces

The footage, which gathered tons of funny reactions in the form of emojis, received a comment from a netizen

Erkuah Official, a well-known Ghanaian TikoTk star born Janet Awuku Offei, has caused hysterical laughter with a funny clip of internet sensation Albert Ofosu Nketia.

The comedian and content producer shared a popular video in which the youngster starts crying before laughing.

Erkuah makes funny faces

Known for her humorous responses to viral videos, Erkuah Official appeared in the footage on her Instagram to use an app to make funny faces.

The TikTok star appeared in the funny skit while wearing a school uniform and a hair bonnet, which added to the humorous scenes in which she displayed her talent.

Erkuah Official uploaded the video on her verified Twitter account and added amusing emojis as captions. The video has been viewed by over 35,000 people and received over 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

A netizen's comment on Erkuah's video

Khalifa_dc said:

This gal.

Little crying boy who went viral chills with family

At the video's beginning, Nketia had fun with two adult males until a monkey jumped in to play with her.

The creature's presence also excited other schoolchildren who were present.

The story behind little crying boy in viral video touches many

The mother of the little child, Rosina, explained the clip's context in a video that Oheneba Media posted on YouTube. Several viewers thought Rosina's explanation to be funny.

She said the tiny child cried because he wasn't offered a particular food he wanted, but as soon as his grandmother tried to console him by singing a silly song, he began to smile.

Source: YEN.com.gh