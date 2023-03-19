A viral video of a crying little boy who suddenly bursts out in laughter has rocked the internet, and many have wondered what the back story was

The mother of the little kid, Rosina, revealed the video's context, which many people have found amusing, in a video shared by Oheneba Media on YouTube

She claimed he broke down in tears because he was denied a certain dinner one Saturday, but he started laughing as his grandma tried to comfort him by singing a funny song

Seven-year-old Albert Ofosu Nketia has become a viral social media sensation and has been trending for several weeks because of a video that showed how he switched from crying to laughing in seconds.

The mother explained:

He stated that he wanted to eat yam on a Saturday. I didn't have any at home when I was doing the laundry, so I wasn't sure if I should stop and go to the store to get any. But, I prepared him some unripe plantains because I had them on hand. When he saw the stew, he broke down in tears and thought about how much better it would have tasted with cooked yam instead of the plantain. His grandmother, Nana, began singing a strange song for him to stop him from sobbing, and as she sang, the laughing began until it subsided.

According to Rosina, his mother, the video was not intended to leave their house. She confessed that she did not know what to do the first day she watched the video, and if she had found the person who leaked the footage that day, she would have made it a police case. She added that she believed it was a video the boy's uncle recorded to deliver to his father.

She added:

He couldn’t send it, and it stayed on the phone. But his uncle sold the phone, and the person who bought it got access to the video. His friend transferred it and released it.

