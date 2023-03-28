Ghanaian fashion icon Richard Brown, also known as "Osebo the Zara Man", met his close friend, popular Nigerian actor Jim Iyke in his boutique in Ghana

The two were very happy to see each other after months of Jim Iyke's return to Nigeria

Osebo called him Ashawo and explained why they both call each other by that name

The two have been friends for some time and have always gotten the attention of the media who admire the love and respect these two share.

Osebo and Jim Iyke hugging and exchanging pleasantries Photo source: @jim.iyke @osebo_thexaraman

Source: Instagram

Often, people wonder how the pair became such inseparable friends and how they manage to keep their friendship and bond very tight despite being from two different countries.

Osebo, who was seated in his chair in his boutique, saw Jim Iyke approaching him and immediately began screaming and opening his arms to welcome him.

Osebo called Jim 'ashawo', with Jim smiling and laughing uncontrollably. According to Osebo, he calls Jim Iyke 'ashawo' because it's a mutual term they both use whenever they see each other.

Also, he explained that because they see themselves as brothers, they can use terms they find funny to show love for each other.

Watch Osebo's video with Jim Iyke below:

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Osebo hugging his friend, Nigerian actor Jim Iyke

abiwege commented:

Jim Ike de3 me hu nu p3 na ma falle flat... eii. Me p3 guy, no ooo

everytin_biye commented:

Jim the fashionista... No wonder he likes you... My fashionpapi Osebo love you both

rosedarls_hair_emporium commented:

Brofo bein no no. Me, I can't read oo @osebo_thezaraman

