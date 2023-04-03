Ghanaian socialite, Hajia Bintu said she is not worried about the criticism and comments from people about her content

Her reason is that, every woman is a seductress and is naturally enticing to men, that is why she is not worried about the backlashes

She added that she is aware that her body and curves are a reason for her popularity since those features gained her a massive following

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia Bintu says she has no problem with people calling her names because she knows every woman is a seductress.

While talking to Delay on the Delay Show, the social media personality said that, growing up, she had nice curves and looked mature for her age because of her curves and endowed nature.

However, she did not have the attention she has today because her body had not fully evolved then. Now, she could see that she has had an increment in her curves and gained a much unique feature.

When she was asked about why she is advertising her shape and whether she knew she was tagged as an image of seduction, she said she was aware of those claims.

Hajia Bintu told Delay that every woman must psyche their mind to know at all times that they are seductresses in the eyes of men, mostly so that it does not seem like a surprise to them.

Delay who felt differently about the statement said she did not see herself the same way Hajia Bintu sees herself and all women.

The socialite added that she was in a relationship with a very supportive man.

Watch Hajia Bintu's interview with Delay below

Hajia Bintu gets emotional as she reveals that she has never seen her father

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu told Deloris, host of Delay show that she had no idea who her biological father was.

An emotional Bintu was almost in tears as she revealed that she had never seen her father and had no idea what he looked like. She added that not even her grandmother (the mother of her dad) or her mum had seen the man after he left them.

