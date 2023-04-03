Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has explained in a video that she would love to work with Black Sherif but this is not the right time to reach out to him for a feature

She said in a video while briefing her fans that she would love to have the artiste on her tracks and album but he is currently carrying a lot of workload

She said that since he is now the biggest artiste in the country, the pressure mounted on him would not allow him to collaborate with her

Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia said she would not feature Black Sherif on her songs because he is not in the best position to grant her a feature.

The artiste told her fans that Black Sherif is currently Ghana's biggest artiste and has a lot of workload on him, and asking for a feature would be a lot of burden on her.

Sista Afia said she has not featured Black Sherif in her songs because there is a lot of pressure on him Photo source: @sist.afia @blacksherif

Speaking from her hotel room in the United States in a live briefing for her fans on her upcoming album, she said that she had considered the feature they are demanding.

However, she feels the right time would present itself for them to have the feature her fans have been anticipating.

See the video of Sista Afia's comment about Black Sherif's feature below:

Some fans reacted to Sista Afia's video about Black Sherif

kingogyii commented

To everyone pouring their Negative vibes on here. I pray y’all heals from your childhood traumas. She absolutely said nothing bad. Ghanaians wake

shattamovementforlife commented:

But she didn’t say anything bad about sheriff so why u all coming after her thoit’s like a lot of you are so frustrated

lauretamensah commented:

Looking at sister Afia right now she looks so beautiful like oo my God very beautiful jokes aside,why do some people always insult her

