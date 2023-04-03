Hajia Bintu shared details about her past in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show on Sunday, April 2, 2023, and revealed that he was a waitress before fame

The TikToker has amassed millions of followers on multiple social media platforms and has made a name for herself in a short period of time

She told Delay that she got the name Hajia Bintu from a customer who found her pretty and gave her the name Bintu which means "Mother"

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

TikTok star Hajia Bintu recently shared details of her humble beginnings in a revealing interview with popular talk show host Delay.

Hajia Bintu Reveals That She Was A Waitress Before Fame Photo Source: Hajia Bintu

Source: Facebook

In the episode of The Delay Show on Sunday, April 2, 2023, Hajia Bintu disclosed that she was once a waitress at Peduase Valley Resort before rising to fame.

Despite her quick rise to stardom and amassing millions of followers on various social media platforms, the curvaceous influencer remains grounded and unapologetic about her past.

She recounted to Delay that she got her name "Hajia Bintu" from a customer who found her stunning and gave her the moniker "Bintu," which, according to her, means "Mother".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Since then, the Ghanaian beauty has built an empire around her brand, with lucrative endorsement deals and a massive social media following. Hajia Bintu has become a household name, and her social media presence is an undeniable force to reckon with.

But Hajia Bintu's success story was not without its challenges. She revealed to Delay that she grew up without her father.

Despite her struggles, Hajia Bintu has managed to create a mega brand for herself, landing deals with top fashion brands and even starring in music videos.

Hajia Bintu's meteoric rise to fame has brought her unimaginable wealth, with the influencer driving luxurious cars such as a Jaguar and a Benz. She has proven that hard work, perseverance, and a little luck can pay off.

Hajia Bintu Dresses Like Asante Goddess, Shows Off Dance Moves In Video

In another story, TikTok star Hajia Bintu, dressed like an Asante goddess in a video as she showed off her Kete dance moves.

The pretty lady looked like royalty as she had several gold ornaments on her head, neck and arms.

Bintu also had on a traditional white cloth with a blue one tied around her waist, making her look even more gorgeous.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh