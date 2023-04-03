Ghanaian TikTok star known for her gigantic backside featured as a guest on the Delay Show last Sunday

During the interview, Hajia Bintu revealed that she is the rightful owner of her luxury Mercedes Benz that costs hundreds of dollars

According to Hajia Bintu, she saved up money from her influencing gigs to pay for her expensive apartment and car

Ghanaian socialite/TikTok star Naomi Asiamah, popularly known as Hajia Bintu, has confirmed ownership of her expensive luxury Mercedes Benz.

According to the curvaceous internet sensation, she purchased the car with money from her hard work and sweat from TikTok and brand deals.

Hajia Bintu pointed to her work as a brand influencer in Ghana and Nigeria as the source of her wealth. She disclosed that she bought her car worth over $100,000 from being an influencer for brands.

Hajia's interview on the Delay show has been trending online since its release last night.

In her usual way, Delay was able to pry and prier away Hajia Bintu's resolve to stay mute and managed to extract some juicy information. The extracted gist included how Hajia Bintu came about owning two luxury vehicles, a Jaguar and a Benz.

She confirmed that she owned the Benz, which she had swapped the Jaguar for.

"When I started influencing and the deals started coming through, I saved money from them. If I post instant ads on snap and I charge Ghc 500 cedis, imagine how much I will make a week if I post five or ten a day."

Ghanaians react to Hajia Bintu saying she used her own money to buy a Mercedes Benz

Richard Kwadzokpo wrote:

Lies written all over her face. Ask her to spell the word "jaguar"

Agamubia Kelly Agamu wrote:

Aahh she swap the jaguar take buy Benz. Eeeeiii Bintu

Richard Gyamfi wrote:

How can you tell me this story

