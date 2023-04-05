Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie posted a group of Ghanaian celebrity lookalikes and said he was going to employ them for features and shows

The rapper's reason was that his colleague artistes give him attitude and overcharge him when he calls on them for shows and features

The hilarious post garnered a lot of reaction among his fans who were laughing uncontrollably at his tweet

Ghanaian award-winning rapper Sarkodie posted a video of trending artistes lookalikes on social media.

The young men who have got fans laughing and shocked over their resemblance to popular Ghanaian celebrities also caught the attention of the rapper.

Sarkodie posted a hilarious video of artistes lookalikes and said he was going to feature them Photo source: @sarkodie

They have posted several pictures and videos online calling themselves Medikal, Kuami Eugene and King Promise because of their striking resemblance.

Sarkodie posted them on his Twitter and said that he has contacted some artistes to have them perform at his concert and also get a feature from them but has been given attitude.

He added that they have given him ridiculous prices for their performance, hence his decision to employ these lookalikes for a feature.

Fans of the rapper burst into laughter and commented on his post with some calling him unserious and randomly making them happy with his rib-cracking jokes.

Sarkodie said:

There’s always a way out … called some of my superstars to pull up for the #JamzWorldTour … they gave me mad attitude plus ridiculous fees so …. #Jokes

Watch Sarkodie's video of the artiste lookalikes below

Fans reacted to Sarkodie's funny post about artistes lookalikes

Sage Kenny commented:

You no be serious walahi ah ‍♂️

Nation commented:

Every artiste has a look alike but there’s always one Sarkodie.

Sunflash commented:

Nobody Dey bore me pass the king promise lookalike

ric Boateng commended:

We didn’t come here to play

Nigerian singer Inkboy calls out Sarkodie for not giving him recognition after his feature

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Sarkodie was called out on Twitter by an upcoming Nigerian artiste Inkboy for not giving him credit.

Inkboy stated that he had worked on the "One Million Cedis" music with Sarkodie but had no credits from the rapper nor a feature in his video. The pained rapper took to Twitter to share his sentiment and has been consoled and advised by Ghanaians and even fans of Sarkodie for the unexpected act.

