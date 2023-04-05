Black Stars legend Sammy Kuffour has made a charitable donation to the Dzorwulu Special School on behalf of his school Godiva International School

The ex-footballer visited the school with a few pupils and staff from his school to make the kind-hearted gesture

The footballer and his school gave out numerous bottles of cooking oils, packs of bottled water and multiple boxes of other undisclosed items

Former Ghanaian football star Sammy Kuffour has once again shown his philanthropic side as he made a generous donation to the Dzorwulu Special School on Tuesday, April 4 2023.

Sammy Kuffour Makes Donation To Dzorwulu Special School Photo Source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

The former Bayern Munich defender, who is the proprietor of Godiva International School, visited the school along with some of his students and staff to make a kind-hearted donation.

He was impeccably dressed in blue trousers, a white long-sleeve shirt, and a blue waistcoat which matched beautifully with the blue and white school uniform of his Godiva International School kids. His attire exuded class and style.

Kuffour, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders to have ever played for the Black Stars, has always been passionate about giving back to the community, and his latest gesture was a testament to that.

The Dzorwulu Special School, which received a similar donation from Stonebwoy in 2020, caters to children with special needs and was in dire need of assistance, and Kuffour and his team were happy to step in and offer their support.

During the visit, Kuffour and his team gave out numerous bottles of cooking oils, packs of bottled water, and multiple boxes of other undisclosed items. The items were received with gratitude by the school's authorities, who thanked Kuffour and his team for their kindness and generosity.

